Atomic Coin (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $2,401.00

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 74.7% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Atomic Coin has a market capitalization of $2,401.00 and $1.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002387 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00142532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,148.01 or 1.00294272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000799 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atomic Coin Profile

Atomic Coin (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 18,554,847 coins. Atomic Coin’s official message board is forum.atomicproject.org. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Coin is www.atomicproject.org. The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

