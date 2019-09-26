Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE AI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.85. 13,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76, a quick ratio of 93.92 and a current ratio of 93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.53.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.70 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.