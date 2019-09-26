Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $49.68 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $49.68 million and $1.30 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.05285375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014735 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

