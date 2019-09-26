Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$9.56 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

