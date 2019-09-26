AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $197,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in AutoZone by 157.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AutoZone by 28.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $18.05 on Thursday, hitting $1,075.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,074.30. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.54 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

