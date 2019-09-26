AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Set at $1,275.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has been given a $1,275.00 price target by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,128.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,085.69. 245,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,075.06. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 65.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AutoZone by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.