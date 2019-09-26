Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 351,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,429. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 258.12% and a negative return on equity of 230.13%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

