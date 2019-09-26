Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 17.42 and a quick ratio of 17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). Equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $48,587.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,759.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,793 shares of company stock worth $198,917 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,442,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

