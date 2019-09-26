Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 7%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.87, approximately 561,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,510,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.