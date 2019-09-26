B. Riley Analysts Give Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) a $11.00 Price Target

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) received a $11.00 target price from stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

RLH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 124,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Red Lion Hotels has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 373,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 71.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 229,713 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 481,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 7.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

