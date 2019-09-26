B3Coin (KB3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $307,509.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B3Coin has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00856488 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About B3Coin

KB3 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 753,507,848 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

