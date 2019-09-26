Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 16,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333,259. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.