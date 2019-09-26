Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) to Issue Dividend of €0.10

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BNC traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 322.60 ($4.22). The stock had a trading volume of 168,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 323.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.29. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of GBX 307.10 ($4.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 412.90 ($5.40). The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

In other news, insider Jose Antonio Alvarez purchased 6,150,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £22,263,336.66 ($29,090,992.63).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

