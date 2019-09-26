Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.75.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

BXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.