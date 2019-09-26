Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) Shares Down 4.5%

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), approximately 1,614,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of $128.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.06.

About Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC)

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. The company holds interest in the Aphrodite gold project, which consists of five contiguous mining leases located in the Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

