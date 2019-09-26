Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,265. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.86.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

