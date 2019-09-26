BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.94

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and traded as high as $31.46. BE Semiconductor Industrs shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.15.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

