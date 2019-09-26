Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Up 0.2%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), 2,842 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.35 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 million and a PE ratio of 41.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 180,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £150,000.09 ($196,001.69).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

