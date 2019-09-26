Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.15

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BKS traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.79. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.10 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 million and a P/E ratio of 41.19.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 180,723 shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total value of £150,000.09 ($196,001.69).

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

