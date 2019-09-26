Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,074.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 200,723,441 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

