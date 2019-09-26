Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,200 Price Target for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI) has been given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price (up previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.17 ($13.77).

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 925.20 ($12.09). 1,446,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 828.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

