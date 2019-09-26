Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. 1,761,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,145. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 418,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $30,179,592.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,843,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Best Buy by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Best Buy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,251,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 165,350 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $3,553,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Best Buy by 93.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

