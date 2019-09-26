Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.24.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $6,571,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $709,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

