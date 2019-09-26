Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.40 ($13.66).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of BYG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,036.50 ($13.54). The stock had a trading volume of 133,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,014.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,015.94.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59). Also, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total value of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

