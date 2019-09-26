Bird Construction Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BDT stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$5.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,267. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.20. The company has a market cap of $249.15 million and a P/E ratio of 46.53.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$315.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$366.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.