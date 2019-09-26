BitBay (BAY) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. BitBay has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $608.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBay has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019721 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

