Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

BSM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 222,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 50,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

