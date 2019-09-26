Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

BL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 2,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. Blackline has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $533,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,686,100 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 168.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 114.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,566 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 29.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

