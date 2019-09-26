BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Trading 0.1% Higher

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72, 172 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.