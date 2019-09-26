BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $200,515.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

