BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Market Perform

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.20 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,974. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.