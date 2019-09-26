Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.75. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,155,870 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

