BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after buying an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,277,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $511,984,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,178,000 after buying an additional 226,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BP by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,447,000 after buying an additional 724,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 58,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.