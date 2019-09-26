Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. CEVA posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,753. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $688.16 million, a P/E ratio of 275.91 and a beta of 1.59.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CEVA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CEVA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

