Brokerages Anticipate Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE OSW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. 282,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,118. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.