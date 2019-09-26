Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will announce $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $31.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.25 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $127.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340. The company has a market cap of $550.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $151,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,681.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $40,727.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,043.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,157. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.