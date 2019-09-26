Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $12.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 251,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

