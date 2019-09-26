Brokerages Set $18.10 Target Price for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $18.10 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Postal Realty Trust an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $57,954.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $5,132,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.