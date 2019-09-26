Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) PT at €8.59

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.59 ($9.98).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching €7.43 ($8.64). 3,202,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.39. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.