Brokerages Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $57.40

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,479,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.