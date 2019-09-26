BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ASX BSA traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$0.42 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,940 shares. BSA has a 52 week low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.15 million and a PE ratio of 113.33.

Get BSA alerts:

About BSA

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.