BWS Financial Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has been assigned a $6.00 price target by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

SUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,901. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.91. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $66,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

