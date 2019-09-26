Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Head to Head Survey

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Emmaus Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 0.78 -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.59 Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 48.19 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.12

Emmaus Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caladrius Biosciences. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emmaus Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 291.60%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -46.69% -39.08% Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39%

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

