Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 149,853 shares during the period. Callon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.61% of Callon Petroleum worth $920,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,923,948. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

