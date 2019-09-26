Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canlan Ice Sports’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.68.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.80 million for the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

