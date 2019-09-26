Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.20. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 89,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.