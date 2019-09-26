Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 5.8%

Cardinal Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96, 2,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

About Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.