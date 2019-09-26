Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 10,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,729. The firm has a market cap of $365.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

