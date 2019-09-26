Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Catalent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,315 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 50.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after purchasing an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 149.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 444,120 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.