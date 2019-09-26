Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.52.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.